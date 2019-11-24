I'm moving apps from an old server where Dropbox stopped working to another old server where Dropbox still works. It's like taking apart a robot and putting it back together. Lots of wires to hook up. And just getting the old pieces off the old server without Dropbox was a pain the ass. Lots of chances for mistakes. I really need to make this kind of thing easy. I know just use containers. But it's at the next level up where I need more factoring and abstraction.