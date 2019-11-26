This is something I used to do in the early days of the blog. When I started work in the morning, I'd create a section for the first notes of the day. It's nice because it leaves room at the top of the page as the day goes on, and I don't have to shuffle the morning stuff off to new places.#
Want to see and hear my first podcast? Scroll down to 6/11/2004. #
Later that year I started another podcast with Adam Curry called Trade Secrets. It was a cool name for a podcast, It would be cool even today with the glut of podcasts because it's a double entendre, and inviting if you're into secrets that are traded. #
Last update: Tuesday November 26, 2019; 5:46 PM EST.
