I saw a thing on CNN how Trump is using Facebook ads to refute bad news on TV. You wouldn't know if you (like me) are not in his base. They showed a graph with the money spent by various Democrats on FB ads. In total it's small fraction of what Trump is spending. Now I think about Bloomberg's entry into the race in a whole new way. Not only is he rich, and can afford to spend a lot on ads, he also understands tech and media. That's how he made his billions. So when people count him out based on today's polling, they're getting caught in horse-race thinking and forgetting to look at the horse itself. He won't be afraid to use Facebook. He'll have some catching up to do, but he has a mind for tech media and lots of unique experience. Trump should be concerned. #
Twitter clarifies its inactive account policy. My concern was linkrot. Twitter accounts are websites, we point to them and include them, as I point to the new Twitter policy above. Jack was around when the web was very young. The idea is that we're creating a record. It's not ephemeral. It should survive us. It shouldn't matter if a site is active. Now we know that users care about preserving the web. Twitter is part of that. #
Last update: Wednesday November 27, 2019; 3:19 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)