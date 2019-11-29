Sometime soon I want to get a GUI running on one of my Digital Ocean servers. Their docs tend to be pretty good, and I desperately want to be able to manage servers using a Mac and a Finder-like interface. #
I had a thought that The Irishman might have been a better viewing and story-telling experience, and cheaper to make, if they had used the same technique as Undone. Here's the trailer to give you an idea. A stylized graphic rendering of real footage. It has an animated look, but it's actual actors' voices and faces. #
Updates on bingeing. Couldn't get into the last season of Man in High Castle. Might try again. Instead, I watched a few episodes of the first season of the Larry Sanders Show on HBO. I had heard it mentioned on Fresh Air a couple of weeks ago, and it was totally worth it. How great is a comedy show that actually both holds your interest and gets you to laugh out loud. Next up: The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.#
My favorite binges are multi-season dramas with great writing and acting, and a vision from the show runner. Few series are so great that they check all the boxes, but some do. The Wire was the best of all time. Mad Men had a very strong vision, but the quality of story-telling was spotty, as was Breaking Bad. Deadwood, what a great show, but it ended before it got to the punchline. I like intense political drama and crime stories that get you into the characters. So I'm considering re-watching a few HBO miniseries that got to me the first time: Olive Kitteridge, The Night Of, Mildred Pierce. #
Also if you haven't seen the several seasons of Fargo, as a TV series, go for it. It's not a replay of the movie, which of course is wonderful, rather it is a series of stories told in FargoLand, with some overlap in plot and characters. #
I am what you might think of as a white Russian. My grandparents on my father's side came from the eastern side of the Urals. But I was born in the US of A. Maybe that's why the favored drink for the night after Thanksgiving is a White Russian, which also happens to be the favorite drink of Jeff Lebowski.#
Last update: Friday November 29, 2019; 4:52 PM EST.
