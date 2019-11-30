I love this piece by John Naughton up to the point where he says Ben Hammersley coined the term podcasting. We have the archive, in pointers from this page, to show how the name was chosen. This is even better than contemporaneous notes, the decisions were made online, so the record is perfect, not subject to interpretation. (Unfortunately, Yahoo is taking the archive offline in December, but the Internet Archive has copies.) Hammersely's use of the term in a story is analogous to someone anticipating that Apple's phone would be called iPhone. It would not be correct to say that such a person gave the product its name. I normally don't comment on this, but Naughton is such a careful journalist, no doubt he took the info from the Wikipedia page on podcasting, which is incorrect. At the very least the Wikipedia page should note that their version is contested. #
June 12: Journalists as public editors are like men deciding women’s health policy. Public editors must be of the public.#
