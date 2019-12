When I was a kid I participated in several marches on Washington. We took buses from NYC. On one of them, I was part of the organizing committee, I was the political guy on the trip, even though I was just 16. One of the passengers, the mother of a high school friend, said I should get up and give a peptalk and lead a discussion on behalf of the organizers. I gave the talk, it wasn't very good, but I remembered the idea. Any good protest needs organizers. When I turn on MSNBC in the evening I keep hoping they'll cross the line, and start helping us, instead of being with us in desperation waiting for someone to help us. They have the pulput. Putin has Trump. Who does Putin's American opposition have? Someone with courage, a spine, and a sense that it is his or her destiny to lead us out of the wilderness.