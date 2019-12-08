Finding MailToTheFuture#

I got an email from a longtime reader who wanted to know what became of Mail To The Future. He said he sent an email to himself twenty years in the future and would like to read it. I feel so irresponsible, because when you create a site like that you're pretty much obligated to keep it running. But the contents of the database, if I was any good at backups, is on one of those CDs. I will put the time in at some point to try to restore the app. It should be relatively easy to port to Node. And I can easily export the data out of a root file. I still have Frontier running on my modern iMac. I use it all the time. ;-)#
BTW, I still have the domain. And the source code. It's backed up, a little, on archive.org. What I haven't found yet is the all-important data. #
