Right wing nut jobs of Nashville#

At a BloggerCon-like conference in Nashville. 2005. My session was occupied by a small number of right wing Rush Limbaugh fans. All men, as you might imagine.#
They were complaining no one was listening to them.#
I was the moderator. I pointed out to the Nth guy to complain -- you know everyone is listening to you right now. Didn't matter, someone else started complaining about the same thing. They just kept saying the same words over and over, in a very angry tone. #
My response was basically I can't tell you why there aren't more right wing nut jobs here, best I can do is listen and empathize and then move on to the next complaint. #
Last update: Saturday December 14, 2019; 1:24 PM EST.
