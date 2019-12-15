We should be holding world wide candlelight vigils as long as the US is still running on the Constitution.#
Are you kidding? Amazon appropriated the small company's trademark -- Elastic? Please, NYT call at least one developer before you run a story like this, or do a search. This is super embarrassing -- for you. Here's the problem with the premise. Amazon has been calling their services Elastic this and that since inception. The first was EC2. Elastic Compute Cloud. It was started in 2006, six years before the startup was founded. It seems to me, unless I'm missing something, that the startup copied Amazon.#
My favorite SNL star is Kristen Wiig. Funny thing, I wasn't even watching SNL when she was one of the cast members. So many great roles. She's a natural. My favorite right now is her Thanksgiving song.#
Journalism is reporting on the possible end of America as if it were yet another horserace.#
Last update: Sunday December 15, 2019; 11:00 AM EST.
