My priorities for the next government include. 1. Incorporate the Voting Rights Act into the Consitution, including references to specific former-slave states that need to be monitored in perpetuity, it never expires. They've proven that no amount of time is enough, as soon as the Court declared the VRA unnecessary, they reverted to their pre-VRA approach. 2. Prohibit gerrymandering in the Constitution. 3. Prohibit corporate contributions to campaigns and make PACs illegal. Individual citizens can contribute, with limits. Get big money out of our elections. Our elections have to mean something.