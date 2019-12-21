Google Reader is dead#

A new empassioned piece about RSS and Google Reader goes over the top, accusing Google of murdering RSS, when RSS is out and about, earning a good living providing news to millions of people. It certainly isn't what Mr McKinley says it is. But I do appreciate the sentiment. He's right that people are crazy when they miss Google Reader, it's like missing the pet fox your friend let sleep in your hen house. Google was very bad news for RSS. #
Then I started thinking of other things Google Reader is like.#
An oil spill by Exxon in virgin Alaskan wilderness. #
A nuclear meltdown in the city you live in a suburb of.#
A neighbor who runs a crack factory down the block from an elementary school.#
Last update: Saturday December 21, 2019; 12:20 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)