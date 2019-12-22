I tried watching Sunday morning TV news, in a time when there's lots happening, lots of pieces in motion, and even though the stakes are high, it's really interesting in the way the NBA playoffs can be interesting. In the last week, we finished the first round, and now there are new matchups, and public opinion matters in a whole new way. And guess what, on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC -- they keep saying the same tired and wrong things they were saying last week and the week before. It's just a horse race to them. Nothing matters but the election in November 2020.