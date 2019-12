When I see something like the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center , I think "carbon party" -- clever ways to add carbon to the atmosphere. Understandable 100 years ago when people were marveling at the things you could do by vaporizing carbon. It's time to start admiring things we can do to sequester carbon.

I'm continuing to struggle getting the old XML-RPC Manila site to open and render in today's OPML Editor. I really want to get that site fully restored before moving on. I posted a note on the Frontier-user list where in 2015 they were talking about this stuff but never got to the resolution. When this is done I want to have an app you can run that converts a Manila site to a folder of HTML files. So we never forget how to do this again. I feel the weight of all the good work we did, and how embarrassed I am that we tried so hard to preserve things, and so far have utterly failed, at least in this one important example.