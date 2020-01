Journalism has some people believing that there's nothing good about online. That they should stay away from Facebook. It's not safe. But it's where people go now. Billions. I'm not happy about that, but it is what it is. Saying online is dangerous is like saying the subway is dangerous. But if you live in New York, you probably want to take the subway. Driving is dangerous. Everything is. Life itself isn't safe. It's a mix. You have to learn to discern. But most people are good, and most people are on Facebook. And it pisses me off that a few of my neighbors won't use Facebook, and when I ask why, they repeat the talking points of the journalists, almost verbatim. We perceive the world of today as being more dangerous than the world we grew up in. In fact, today's world is much safer . Perceptions that come from listening to journalism too much. It seems, knowing this, it would be responsible to temper their promotion of fear. It creates an obstacle we have to overcome. But they keep at it. Stay away little person . Online is dangerous. Better to stay safe.