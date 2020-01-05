Email congestion#

Last night's emails didn't go out because I exceeded the rate limit with the service provider we use. It's good that more people subscribed to the emails. I've sent the service provider a request to increase the rate limit. Apologies. #
I've also added code to my nightly mail-sending app to limit the rate at which we send emails. Previously we sent them out the pipe as fast as we can. Since computers these days are very fast, that's a lot of emails in a very short time. The new code sends mail a max of ten messages per second. It's possible that's the rate limit we exceeded. A lot of times this software stuff is like boxing with an invisible opponent. A very unreasonable opponent. 💥#
Last update: Monday January 6, 2020; 11:25 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)