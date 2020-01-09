Candidate Bloomberg#

Think about who he is and how he thinks and how he made his fortune. A presidential campaign is not that different from his news org. In a way it's as if Steve Jobs didn't die, left Apple again, was mayor of NYC for 12 years, took some time off, made some more money and then decided to run for president. Bloomberg has mastered media and tech as much as Jobs ever did. Very different styles, but similar levels of accomplishment. Do not underestimate Bloomberg. #
Nominating Bloomberg is not a crazy idea. He's a good fit for the country. A nice rebound from Trump.#
Last update: Thursday January 9, 2020; 11:31 AM EST.
