I've been wanting to bootstrap a podcast with Doc Searls for the longest time. When we get together, our conversations are fluid, and full of ideas and stories. In the last few years we've started to exchange voicemails using the iPhone voice memo app. A few days ago I said to Doc , in a voicemail of course, that we should try to do a podcast that was just a series of voicemails. Nothing more fancy than that. So here's Doc's first podcast , to kick things off. He talks about what I call future-safe archives . Ideas follow. I think we should retire domains the way sports teams retire numbers. We should have a plan for how to preserve the web, not a photograph of the web (that's what archive.org does). BTW, since this podcast is part of scripting.com, it is backed up every night. The original is on Amazon S3, which I think it is the most stable and affordable publicly available storage system. If it didn't exist, I'd be begging them to create it.