💥

I'm having the best time writing my blog these days. What makes the difference? You. I play my blog the way a musician plays the piano or guitar. I can hear what I play, but I'm most interested in what you hear. I'm not running McDonalds or Starbucks , I've got a little coffee shop in town. I serve the drinks, tell stories, decorate the place, choose the music and lighting, bring in guests, all to pass the time in the most Dave-friendly way I can. I look for others doing their own things, so we can perform together. Our ideas influence, are tested and improved on. I'm back in the 90s and all of a sudden there's blue sky in every direction. All because, imho, in 2017 , I decided to be myself again.