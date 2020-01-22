 
It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Last night's emails went out late. Sorry. A glitch in the system. This time it was my software, not detecting an error and re-trying. It may be time for a revision to the mail-sending software. #
How your iPhone will enslave you#
  • First the government insists that Apple help police to access the data on encrypted phones. This is already underway. Then, the next steps:#
    • A new app from the US government manages your identity and social credit. It's like a passport and wallet in one.#
    • You can't quit or uninstall it.#
    • You can't turn off location services or its access to the microphone and camera.#
    • You will use it to vote. #
    • It's required that you carry it at all times. Charged.#
  • The new luxury accommodations will be in the rare parts of the world where there is no internet access. You can go to these places to rendezvous with forbidden friends and lovers.#
  • The new national anthem: Back in the USSR. 💥#

© 1994-2020 Dave Winer.

Last update: Wednesday January 22, 2020; 5:54 AM EST.

