I got a couple of reports from people who use the Mail app on iPhones to read the nightly email. The contents of the mail only fills a portion of the window horizontally. I am able to reproduce the problem here. Apparently previously it filled the space. I've started a thread to gather info about this. I don't know how to debug this, but I will try. #
Yesterday, I included the video of Dale Bumpers' speech at the Clinton impeachment trial in 1999, but it wasn't displayed by some of the email clients. Here's a link to the video on C-SPAN. #
I also continue to get reports, expected, that the RSS version of the nightly emails looks crappy in RSS readers. When I say RSS needs a re-think, this is what I'm talking about. A base of apps that were designed to copy a non-conforming app that's now gone. Not a good situation. So RSS is good for what it's good for, but don't try to push it to new places. Email is better, but not much. #
Last update: Friday January 24, 2020; 11:20 AM EST.
