Andy's voicemailcast#

Andy Sylvester, a longtime user of my stuff, recorded a voicemailcast. He did an outline too. My comments follow.#
Andy, thanks for the voicemailcast. We've only met once face to face that I know of, and that was in a noisy place (in Portland), and there were a lot of other people there. #
This voicemailcast multiplied my understanding of who you are. #
Anyway, it is hard to collaborate with me on the actual code, because of the way I work, and that's not likely to change any time soon. Also coding has not been the limiting factor for a long time. It's how to attract writers and thinkers in all fields. I have a massive body of working code. As I said in the podcast, from this point it's about selecting bits to integrate into the current writing environment. With LO2, people will be using the same blogging environment I use. So we can evolve together. #
BTW, I used 1999.io for a few years, it's what I switched from in 2017 when I decided to go back to the way I blogged before Twitter, Facebook, RSS, etc.#
Also if Wordpress works for you, that's great. It just isn't fluid enough for me. And btw, Doc has shown me how to make the outliner even more fluid. I haven't implemented his request yet, but now I see how much it would help. More on that later. #
There are ways to collaborate. For example, Andrew Shell has been developing and managing the rssCloud server functionality. Perfect because we have a well-defined API for how our software interacts. He tells me he's doing a new release. So helping him might be an option, if he needs help. #
But here's my number one request of the world -- what I want most that other people could create, is a Linux version of Frontier. I am in a precarious place on the Mac. The version of Frontier that I use as a code-writing and devops tool does not run on the latest Mac OS. We knew this was coming. I bought a super hot iMac Pro just before their OS switch, so I'm good as long as this machine continues to run, and the backup machines I have which are older continue to run. But I'm three hardware failures away from having no way forward. That's not good. #
And Linux is great. All my servers run Ubuntu now, all my server code is in Node.js. Imagine how smooth it would be to have my development environment run there too. Lots of synergies, and safety. Ted Howard is the main guy on that stuff. Without his work I would have lost use of Frontier a long time ago. BTW this is a project I personally would put money into. You talk about the economics of software, there is a new bit of info on the economics. #
Also next time you do a voicemailcast please send me a link via email. I almost didn't see this, and that would have been a shame. 😄#
Last update: Saturday January 25, 2020; 5:34 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)