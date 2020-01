In a recent version of Electron , they grabbed the Cmd-` keystroke to do something in the system. I was using it in an app that I depend on, use all day every day, I'm using it right now as I write this. Now Cmd-` doesn't work. The command is still in a menu, but it's way more work. Every time I have to do that work I project evil thoughts at the person who did this. I understand there's supposed to be a way around it, a way to grab the keystroke back from Electron, but I spent a half-day not getting it to work. I don't have that many half-days to throw away. Now I'm seeing the same thing happen in Chrome. Cmd-` -- they must think there are no SPAs that use it, or they don't care. Now I wonder what the groundrules are. Are all my keystrokes up for grabs by the system vendor? I so vastly preferred the web when the bigco's didn't throw their weight around. When they were trying to coalesce to a standard (which they did) instead of shatter the platform into bits (which seems to be happening now).