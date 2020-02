I saw James Carville on MSNBC last night. He speaks for me. The goal of this election is to get power. To do that we need to run a smart campaign as in 2018. He says the party needs a new chairman, who should it be -- he says Ask Nancy Pelosi. Beat the drum with talking points that rarely stray off health care, climate, education. Over and over. Take power and get the Repubs out of the way and then do what needs to be done. Pick a presidential candidate that fits this plan. Nothing more complex. We're not electing god, we're electing someone who can lead us out of the nightmare of a morass we are now in. Wake the fuck up people who think the election is about the candidates. It is not. Once we have a plan, the candidate will follow the plan. That's all. Think like someone in a smoke filled room. We wanted that power, now learn to use it. That's what Carville said last night. Really passionate and smart.