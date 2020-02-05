Clarification. LO2 is not a blogging tool. But you can write a blog post in it. That's what I meant in the top item of yesterday's edition.#
This is going to be controversial. Yesterday I signed up for the Bloomberg campaign. I take him at his word, if he isn't the nominee, he will back the actual candidate with his money and organization. I hope he starts a political social network, the one I thought Obama was building, not to make money (eg FB, Twitter), but to fight back against the power of the trolls, who are completely winning. Someone has to do this, and I don't see any choice but Bloomberg.#
The only criteria for a candidate: I want someone who, when a Republican who believes in the rule of law sees them, they think -- I could vote for them. Even better, I want to vote for them. In this election there are two sides, one side believes in the rule of law, the other doesn't. It isn't about any issue other than that. #
Say what the voters say the way they say it. Over and over. #
I saw James Carville on MSNBC last night. He speaks for me. The goal of this election is to get power. To do that we need to run a smart campaign as in 2018. He says the party needs a new chairman, who should it be -- he says Ask Nancy Pelosi. Beat the drum with talking points that rarely stray off health care, climate, education. Over and over. Take power and get the Repubs out of the way and then do what needs to be done. Pick a presidential candidate that fits this plan. Nothing more complex. We're not electing god, we're electing someone who can lead us out of the nightmare of a morass we are now in. Wake the fuck up people who think the election is about the candidates. It is not. Once we have a plan, the candidate will follow the plan. That's all. Think like someone in a smoke filled room. We wanted that power, now learn to use it. That's what Carville said last night. Really passionate and smart. #
I'm not a Cubs fan but I've always enjoyed their tradition of rejecting opposing teams' hits by throwing them back on the field. #
Last update: Wednesday February 5, 2020; 12:01 PM EST.
