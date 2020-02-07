It's a two voicemailcast Friday. The first one is from me, to kick it off, and a response from Doc will follow in the next item. I have an outline, but they were the notes I took before doing the podcast, I didn't clean them up, so you're seeing D2D (Dave-to-Dave) communication. I recorded this on Wednesday. And some of the items in the outline didn't make it into the cast. Still diggin. #
And here's Doc's cast. This is gold. The narrative of a user. I get so much out of this. #
As I say in my podcast, this series is a rambling disorganized and repetitive conversation between Doc and myself. I'm getting huge value out of it. We're not going to hire a writer to do transcripts, because after that we'd need an editor to make sense of it. Maybe someday, could be a book or something, but right now it's just a conversation between two old friends. And it's giving me amazing information for my software development work.#
Braintrust query: Here's an interesting piece of data. I said Hey Doc, create an AWS account. I didn't tell him how to do it. I wanted to see what happened. He didn't succeed. OK so this means to me that we need a piece of software. A rough idea of how it would work. The user signs on to their Amazon account, the one they use to buy socks, and then authorizes you to act on its behalf with AWS. Ideally that would feel, to the user, like giving access to an app to use their Twitter identity. From there, you create a pair of S3 buckets, one private and one public. Then you allow my software to access his bucket. I don't know what all these steps are. But it should draw on a user's ability to create accounts on other popular services. I imagine it's what Amazon itself would create if they wanted to provide a service to non-developers. I imagine at this time they consider it a "developer opportunity." I need this functionality as a go-between my users and my software. I don't want to store their stuff long-term, because I dont have a long-term. #
Trolling 101: "The press, he likely knew, wouldn’t be able to resist criticizing him. To criticize him, they would have to talk about him."#
I did a search on Google yesterday trying to find a US government website. The top hit took me to a site that looked like the site I was looking for. I started filling in my information, then I noticed the URL wasn't on a .gov domain. Looked closer and realized it was a hack. I don't want to publicize the search; just to say there's another attack vector I hadn't considered and should have. I assumed a hack wouldn't be a top hit for a government site on Google.#
Candidates who aren't likable aren't usually elected. Like Mike Dukakis. The Repubs mocked him. On paper he was a better candidate than Bush. Bush won. Bush said cute shit like Big Mo. And ran racist ads about Willie Horton. The picture of Dukakis in the tank. He lost the election when asked would he favor the death penalty if someone murdered his wife Kitty. He gave a totally rational response. They said he was cold. It stuck. #
This video explains how the Repubs tore Michael Dukakis apart in 1988. Remember that when choosing a candidate to run against Trump, who is the great-great-grandchild heir to this slash-and-burn style of campaign. The Democratic Party in its current shape will not be able to help the nominee. That's why, even if you don't like oligarchs, it's so important that Bloomberg is building a campaign attack machine as fast as he can. #
Last update: Friday February 7, 2020; 4:26 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)