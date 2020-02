💥

New site: IsRSSDead.com . I saw a similar site for Ruby on Rails, and immediately wanted one for RSS . The first text on the page was rude because I think it's a rude question. The next answer was sarcastic. And now there is a polite answer . It's given me a lot of ideas. I think I might put a reverse chronologic list of news sites that have updated recently. The list of news orgs that support RSS is impressive. Any news syndication standard would be happy with such support. And maybe list some of the software devs who have invested in RSS, and who continue to do so. Standards aren't alive or dead, but as long as people persist in blaming RSS for their problems, we should probably accept the challenge. And thanks to the Rails folks for the idea.