 
It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday February 12, 2020; 11:28 AM EST
Disengage?#
  • It may be time to disengage from the daily news a la Maddow et al. #
  • I think they're plucking the strings when they're ready to, not when the news is happening.#
  • I don't think it's malice, but there are certainly things happening we can't see that they don't talk about publicly.#
  • I find I wish I could ask my grandparents what they did when their societies were going through this kind of transition. Stalin, Hitler, etc. #
  • Yup this is depressing, but while this is going on, it's still the same planet and climate, more or less, as it was last year this time. And I'm feeling good so that's something. #
  • Life is a challenge. It ain't over till it's over. Namaste y'all.#

© 1994-2020 Dave Winer.

Last update: Wednesday February 12, 2020; 11:30 AM EST.

