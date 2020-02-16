Mobilize the electorate, with care#

It's great that Bloomberg is spending huge money on good advertising that correctly positions the Dems vs Trump. But it's only half the job. The other half is organizing the electorate so we are always mobilized and ready for action#
My guess is they don't want to mobilize us because it isn't really about "us" -- it's about their power. An electorate that was organized could overthrow whoever it was that organized us.#
I don't blame them btw. I experienced this myself. In the early days of the net, I started an open mail list with my customers on it. So they could help each other, and ask questions of us. One of my competitors got the idea that they could join the list and market to our customers. Then they got the idea they could blow up the community by throwing huge flaming turds into the list. Since then I've struggled with how to create collaborative communities that don't have this vulnerability.#
But the fact that Obama didn't keep the organization going after he got elected meant that the Repubs could stonewall him, and he had no effective way to appeal to the electorate to stand by him, even though a lot of us would have done so happily. His humiliation was ours.#
Last update: Sunday February 16, 2020; 8:37 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)