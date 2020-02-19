 
It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday February 19, 2020; 11:03 AM EST
Tweeting a thread (the plan)#
  • Put the cursor on a headline. #
  • Click on the tweet icon.#
  • We confirm you want to post X tweets. #
    • First we make sure none of them are too long.#
    • If so, we report that instead of confirming. We move the cursor to the offending headline. #
  • LO2 visits all the subs and tweets them, in a thread. All linked in a reply chain starting with the first one. #
    • We strip any markup from the text. So don't bother boldfacing items or linking. It'll all be gone as it's sent to Twitter. #
    • Ignore commented lines and their subs.#
  • How threading works#
    • The first item tweeted is in reply to nothing. #
    • The second is in reply to the first.#
    • The third in reply to the second.#
    • The Nth in reply to the (N-1)th.#
  • Will people use this? I don't know, but it's worth a try. Let's see what happens. #

© 1994-2020 Dave Winer.

Last update: Wednesday February 19, 2020; 11:42 AM EST.

