Candidates are mirrors#

Honestly, either Klobuchar or Warren are more attractive than the others. I would definitely go with Klobuchar, still.#
I don't want to say anything bad about the others.#
Choosing a candidate to me has nothing to do with judging the morals of the person. I have no insight into that. These "people" are images of people, not real.#
You're selling a mirror to voters. It's imperfect. But when they look in the mirror do they like what it says about themselves. #
I liked looking into the Obama mirror. It says to me "we've accomplished something in my lifetime."#
When I looked at HRC, I saw some level of competence, but mostly "NOT TRUMP."#
Why I like Klobuchar is what I see is "This is America." A compromise with the other half of the country. I think enough of us can agree that this is America, for now, that we might be able to restore the rule of law. #
I honestly don't think most people get how deep in the hole we are now. We'd make a better decision if we were. #
PS: I used this post to test my outline-tweeting code. #
Last update: Wednesday February 19, 2020; 12:50 PM EST.
