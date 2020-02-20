We need to view the government as a system, and unsentimentally fix the broken stuff, while preserving and enhancing the best core ideas that define America.#
After all the dust settles, the question Bloomberg asked about starting businesses, that's micro-targeted at me. Yes, I have started businesses. And I've built networks of software with millions of nodes.#
What his critics really mean is that he declined to partake in the food fight. #
I was shocked when I realized that lots of people were going to vote for Trump. But that's nothing compared to the gobsmacking realization that enough people want Sanders that he might actually be the nominee.#
I guess the way to win people's hearts is to yell at them and over them, wave your hands in their face, and never listen to anyone.#
Sanders has a slogan for everything, except it's always the same slogan.#
I think Sanders would be great on Crossfire. As president. Oh god help us.#
Sanders is so awful he must be a Putin plant. When the oppo research comes out, obviously after he's nominated, I feel certain we're going to see pictures of hitm a dinner with Putin in Moscow with Jill Stein and Michael Flynn.#
Felt sad when I realized Buttigieg is by far the youngest person on the stage, but Sanders is getting the support from young people.#
Bob Bierman: "Man. Dems are going to have to do better than spend the evening taking easy razzle-dazzle shots at a billionaire who lacks theatricality and defensiveness but is giving all his money away to progressive causes. Where were the redirects to core issues?"#
Brendan Greeley: "Bloomberg is an organization where journalists fly business class. I want to say that didn't matter but I also don't want to lie to you people."#
Last update: Thursday February 20, 2020; 5:07 PM EST.
