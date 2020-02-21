Bloomberg, part 3#

Bloomberg was NYC mayor after 9/11, during and after the 2008 financial crisis and Hurricane Sandy. The city recovered from all, though we could discuss his mistakes during all.#
In the debate we should’ve talked about how we’re going to restore Congress, rule of law, the Constitution, courts in the aftermath of Trump, which will be like all three NYC disasters Bloomberg dealt with.#
I don’t think Bloomberg had any possible response to Warren's attacks, any more than Al Franken could respond to the attacks that forced him to resign.#
We need all hands on deck to rebuild after the superstorm terrorist attack happening right now in the US. Bloomberg will be part of that, whether or not he's the candidate.#
The greed and selfishness on that stage was appalling. From Warren and Sanders, who I will vote against every chance I get (except if the other choice is trump of course). #
Last update: Friday February 21, 2020; 8:56 AM EST.
