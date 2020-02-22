 
It's even worse than it appears.
Saturday February 22, 2020; 10:32 PM EST
How does Twitter threading work?#
  • This came up in an email discussion. #
  • Doc said he doesn't really understand how Twitter threading works. I'm not sure I understand it either, and I've implemented it in two of my tools, first Electric Pork and now LO2. #
  • Here's how I do it.#
  • Suppose you have a sequence of four bits of text you want to turn into a Twitter thread.#
  • Label them A, B, C and D. #
  • When you post a tweet you can optionally specify which tweet it is in reply to.#
  • First I post A to Twitter, not a reply.#
    • Then I post B, in reply to A.#
      • Then C, in reply to B.#
        • And D, in reply to C.#
  • Twitter will display that as a thread. Like this. #
  • Could I have had them all in reply to A? Not sure. I haven't tried it. #

© 1994-2020 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday February 22, 2020; 11:12 PM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)