The seatbelt on my Subaru#

I bought a new 2019 Subaru Forester about a year ago. It works pretty well. There are things that could work better, but I like it. It's a good car for where I live, in the mountains north of NYC. But it's not perfect. About the half the time the driver seatbelt gets stuck in the door. It was a hassle until now, but all the buckle slamming has broken a sensor built into the door. The car's electronics thinks the door is always open even when it's closed. #
Now the battery runs down overnight and the car requires a jump start. And all the alarms are ringing when I'm driving. #
I took the car in for service. It's still under warranty, but Subaru wants me to pay for the repair. Estimate $500. #
Last update: Monday February 24, 2020; 10:22 AM EST.
