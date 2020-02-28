With politics so compelling these days I'm having a lot of trouble focusing on my development work. My next project is really interesting. I'm posting this here as a reminder to myself that forward motion is a good thing to do, even if the world seems to be falling apart before your eyes. #
I was typing a reply to Miguel de Icaza on Twitter and went over the 280 char limit. Their thread editor doesn't work with replies don't do threads on replies, so I just kept typing, and at the end I posted a screen shot of what I wrote. Twitter please, the 280 char limit is bullshit. Let's go to infinite length tweets. Facebook manages to do this. It's time. Thanks. #
Last update: Friday February 28, 2020; 9:09 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)