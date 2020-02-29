This is kind of a milestone. "HTTPS is great, but it isn’t for everything. It shouldn’t be for personal sites." There's a bigger picture. Google shouldn't try to take control of HTTP. As I say in my FAQ, on the web, Google is a guest, as we all are, and guests don't make the rules. There are good reasons to keep HTTP simple, but none of us have the right to change it. It is what it is. Scripting News will never be forced to do anything by Google, I don't recognize their authority to force anyone to do anything on the web. If HTTPS were such a great idea, there would be no reason to force anyone to do it, we'd just do it because we want to. More here. #
2016: "The problem of requiring HTTPs in less than 140 chars: 1.Few benefits for blog-like sites, and 2. The costs are prohibitive."#
Also in 2016 from Miguel de Icaza: "Most newcomers are only learning, and before they know what a font is, they need to learn what a certificate authority is." #
Last update: Saturday February 29, 2020; 3:26 PM EST.
