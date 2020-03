A few years ago I wrote Health care is socialist , about health insurance. But I didn't consider this. If there's a lethal virus going around, and we want to slow it down, we need to know where it is. That's the first thing. We have to test lots of people as they are in South Korea. I suppose we could require that people pay for their own tests, but that's just a tax. We might as well simplify the accounting and pay for the testing with tax dollars. It's the same thing. So when Repubs say it would be bad to make health care socialist, they're tricking you. It already is socialist. They just want to siphon off a fat chunk of the health care money for themselves, for doing nothing.