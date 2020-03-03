 
Tuesday March 3, 2020; 9:43 AM EST
My father apologized#
  • Something really weird happened in a dream last night.#
  • My father apologized for something. #
  • He's been dead since 2009.#
  • He never apologized for anything to anyone as far as I recall, certainly not to me. He said and did plenty he should have apologized for.#
  • I think in a weird way this is my subconscious telling me that it's ready to forgive him. #
  • In the dream I felt so safe and secure in the moment, I said genuinely, don't worry about it, we can fix the problem right now. Then we went to the post office and I mailed a package to someone.#

