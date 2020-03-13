Italians in lockdown all over Italy are keeping each other company by singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies. A thread to celebrate the resilience of ordinary people. #
I've started a page of notes for Woodstock in the here and now. #
The preparation for Covid19 is something like the prep for a big hurricane. Everything is fine. But the supermarket shelves are empty. People are boarding up the windows. You wonder if you've done enough to prepare. What it will be like to die like this.#
People who focus on Trump waste focus. He's even more dangerous to himself than he is to us. He's the kind of person that the virus gets first. His age and physical condition make him vulnerable, and he isn't protecting himself.#
We should focus our attention on critical businesses. The supply chain for food, electric, communication (phone, internet). And a massive moon mission type program to create hospital beds and train new people to treat the sick. We're going to wish we had very soon.#
I am the very model of the modern full stack developer.#
