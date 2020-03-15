Jennifer Gunter: "When a company doesn’t give their employees sick leave not only are they saying they don’t care about their employees they’re also saying they don’t care about their customers."#
Proving there is hope for the world, Ted Cruz tweeted something true, elegant and bi-partisan. I decided to unblock him, but not necessarily permanently.#
Here's a ten-minute podcast I recorded nine days ago, but didn't publish. At the end I say why. Even I thought it was crazy, delusional. Since then however the story proved true. It's why I write and record my thoughts. I want to remember the perspective of events before, during and after they happen. Listening to James Taylor talk about his music, the one thing he doesn't mention in the long list of roles music plays in our lives is that it brings old memories to the surface. Listening to his songs takes me back to high school, young love, and the wild random and erratic ideas I had as a teen. Writing isn't as strong a stimulus as music, but it's what I do. And podcasting too of course. Story-telling. So much has happened in the last nine days, every one of the upcoming nine days is no doubt going to be equally consequential. We're living out the crazy consequences of believing somehow as if by magic it all would take care of itself. To keep my fears at bay, to feel strong and consequential, I keep in mind what Syrio says to Arya to say to Death: Not today. A new motto! 💥#
