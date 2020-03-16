Someone should make a video game for the iPad (where I play) that simulates a virus infecting the population of Earth. Your job is to keep the most people alive and win re-election for the president (who randomly might be Trump, Obama, Hubert Humphrey or Elizabeth Warren). Or if you prefer, you can crash the civilization, have everyone behave badly, and die horrible deaths. You get to be god, as with SimCity. This might be called SimVirus. I bet someone has already done it.