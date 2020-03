💥

Following the travels of NakedJen. She made it to Seoul. I had a voice chat with her just after midnight Eastern. I wanted to discuss a possible twist to her travels. In Seoul, she has a good network through the University of Utah. Of course it's one of the few places where the virus is being fought effectively, the US is a somewhere between a shitshow and a clusterfuck. I wanted to suggested she skip the return to the US and just stay there for the duration. Of course she was thinking about that. She had decided to let fate determine the outcome. If her flight to Seattle wasn't canceled she would return. If not, she'd stay in Seoul, and not try to return through some other hub like Dubai. It's pretty clear now that there aren't going to be many, if any, more flights to the US from South Korea, or anywhere for that matter. At about 5AM, I got a text saying she was on the plane. A few minutes later it took off . I'm happy, I'd like to see her again, and I'm not sure that could happen if she had stayed there. Also, I'm not sure if Jen is better off here, but we are.