Podcast: Remember how we lived. An 18-minute story about the world we came from and questions about the one we'll create. #
I wish the Bloomberg campaign organization had stayed in it. They were sharp, irreverent, and the first effective pushback on Trump since he took office. Now the money goes to the DNC, to disappear into a void of nothingness.#
Following the travels of NakedJen. She made it to Seoul. I had a voice chat with her just after midnight Eastern. I wanted to discuss a possible twist to her travels. In Seoul, she has a good network through the University of Utah. Of course it's one of the few places where the virus is being fought effectively, the US is a somewhere between a shitshow and a clusterfuck. I wanted to suggested she skip the return to the US and just stay there for the duration. Of course she was thinking about that. She had decided to let fate determine the outcome. If her flight to Seattle wasn't canceled she would return. If not, she'd stay in Seoul, and not try to return through some other hub like Dubai. It's pretty clear now that there aren't going to be many, if any, more flights to the US from South Korea, or anywhere for that matter. At about 5AM, I got a text saying she was on the plane. A few minutes later it took off. I'm happy, I'd like to see her again, and I'm not sure that could happen if she had stayed there. Also, I'm not sure if Jen is better off here, but we are. 💥#
I saw a video of Trump listening to Pence speak on a conference call. People said he looked bored, but that's not what I saw. I saw he resented having to listen to Pence. What was Pence talking about? Saving our lives. Yeah. That's not important.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)