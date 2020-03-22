Using cannabis during Covid-19#

This is a copy of a Michael Backes post on Facebook, yesterday.#
Michael Backes studies and writes about cannabis. Here's his best advice about using it "during the 2020 Covid-19 World Tour." #
Moderation - Cannabis interacts with your body's endocannabinoid system, which the body uses to regulate physiological function- from immune response to memory. Regular high-dose use reduces the density of your endocannabinoid receptors. That's a really poor choice at the moment. Three days of abstinence can restore a significant part of that lost receptor density. Good time to consider a short break. Trust me, cannabis will be there when you get back.#
Find your MED - MED stands for minimum effective dose. There are still folks that think that huge doses of cannabis are a demonstration of their expertise. Sorry, Cheech. The cool folks know that massive doses quickly lead to the disappearance of the subtlest and most interesting effects of cannabis. Find the smallest MED that moves your needle and stick with it.#
Freeze your stash - Cannabis is more than its THC or CBD content. Cannabis flower is perishable and room temperatures degrade its essential oil content. Freeze and just take what you're going to consume. Make sure the freezer container is airtight (I recommend mason jars, as they come in many sizes and are non-reactive with cannabis.)#
Inhale with care - Cannabis smoke and cannabis concentrates can irritate your lungs and suppress your pulmonary immune function and response. Consider mixing it up by taking cannabis orally or switching to a flower vaporizer. An occasional puff is okay, but only if your lungs are in good shape and you're symptom free. Don't inhale if you have symptoms or have been exposed. Period.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)