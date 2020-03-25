I think we're ready to go with the RSS feed for Cuomo's daily briefing as a podcast. It doesn't have all the special metadata Apple wants. Maybe that can be in the next revision. Let me know if you have any feedback or questions. #
Someone should ask Trump what kind of country would we have with no health care because all the doctors are dead. Of course when it happens he’ll say “no one could have foreseen..” The US will beg first world countries to send us doctors. #
I just realized local news is a lot more relevant now. When Gov Cuomo speaks, I listen carefully now.#
The UK is getting its act together, after a bad start, meanwhile in the United States we know what to do, but can’t get our president to stop sulking. If he wants everyone to get back to work, he should set the example. Quit crying and do your job or get out of the way.#
Last update: Wednesday March 25, 2020; 12:11 PM EDT.
