Sunday March 29, 2020; 11:32 AM EDT
Think about ventilators#
  • Suppose you catch the virus today.#
  • In two weeks you're so sick you can't breathe.#
  • You need a ventilator.#
  • The EMT driver won't take you to the hospital because there is no ventilator for you.#
  • It's like planning ahead for TP but this matters more. #

