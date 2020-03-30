 
It's even worse than it appears.
Monday March 30, 2020; 11:39 AM EDT
A story we aren't covering yet#
  • I've privately encouraged a few reporter friends to look into what it's like to die from "CV", and report on it. #
  • My imagination says it's very horrible. But maybe it isn't as bad as I imagine and maybe they knock you out for the most painful parts. #
  • I know you can request a DNR, thinking of writing it on my body in Sharpie. But can you also request palliative treatment? #
  • And btw, how are supplies of the palliatives?#
  • This is a huge story, and as far as I can see no one is covering it. It would take a lot of courage. #
  • Tom Watson: "Like with mass shootings or war zones, there's a media pact not to present the battlefield to the public." I respond: "This is different. The people they're reporting to are the battlefield."#

Last update: Monday March 30, 2020; 12:49 PM EDT.

