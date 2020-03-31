My trip to the supermarket#

Usually I get groceries once a week, and there's nothing surprising about it, certainly nothing that's blogworthy. Today it's different. It was time to go, and I dreaded it. But I had a mask, and they have sanitizing wipes at the front door, and I had read all about how to do it safely, so I went. A few notes. #
The store wasn't empty, but it wasn't very full either. People were cheerful, as they often are in the country. I didn't think I'd be able to smile through the mask, but I figured it out. I say hello and tell the other person that I'm wearing a mask (obviously) and smiling under it. Which of course makes my eyes smile. #
I got almost everything I wanted, and more. It's still an American supermarket. Filled to the brim with goodies and the essentials. I got meat, milk, eggs, veggies, bags of onions, potatoes and oranges. A 24-pack of water and my two favorite kinds of diet soda. #
And to my surprise they had wipes! I got the last two packages. And they have a limit of two per customer. See the photo below. This made the whole trip worthwhile. I desperately have wanted to have some of the basic sanitizing supplies at home. Now I do. And I love that they have the daily limit of two per customer. I heard about people hoarding, coming back to the store three times a day to swipe up all the paper goods and cleaners. #
The checkout station was revamped. There's a red line that keeps you from getting to close to the checkout person. There's a plastic shield separating the customer and the clerk. They don't pack your cloth bags, but they're happy to use their paper bags, which they're now giving out for free after a few months of getting us to switch over. #
We're now a few weeks into this crisis, and we're doing better than the worst I had anticipated. America is still America, somewhat. 🇺🇸#
Two-per customer limit for sanitizing wipes at Woodstock supermarket.#
Last update: Tuesday March 31, 2020; 12:32 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)