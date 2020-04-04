Submitting to iTunes#

It failed in my first attempt. Here are the messages I got.#
Podcast artwork must be between 1400 x 1400 and 3000 x 3000 pixels, JPG or PNG, in RGB color space, and hosted on a server that allows HTTP head requests.#
Can’t submit your feed. There is no category tag in your feed, or the category tag is empty.#
Can’t submit your feed. There is no explicit tag in your feed, or the explicit tag is empty.#
I'm trying to figure how how you're supposed to specify "podcast artwork." Guessing it's the channel-level image element. #
In any case this isn't going to be a quick thing. I have to update my RSS package to allow for the new metadata they want. And I have a feeling from some of the docs that they want us to use HTTPS, which is somewhat of a deal-stopper. Yes I know the usual arguments. #
