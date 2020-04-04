 
Saturday April 4, 2020; 7:33 PM EDT
Narcos taught me something#
  • An episode of Narcos/Mexico just opened my eyes. #
  • Season 1, Episode 2.#
  • A young guy with a big idea gambles big and loses because his boss is an idiot.#
  • He's being taken off to be executed, but he's cool. He knows he's going to be killed. He took a risk and lost. He's ok with it.#
  • Cops flag down the car, make everyone get out and they shoot everyone but the guy who was about to be killed.#
  • The cops were part of the big deal, and they liked the smart young dude so they killed his boss and made him the new boss.#
  • Very nicely done, and even though I had seen it before, it totally held my interest. And I was glad to see it on April 4, 2020. If this is the end, why not go out with dignity and style?#
  • I thought it was an interesting perspective.#

