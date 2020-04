When I edited yesterday's piece about my grandfather Rudy Kiesler , I stumbled across a reference to him as a "German Jewish communist," on a page about Arno Schmidt , who was my grandmother's brother, Rudy's brother-in-law, my mother's uncle and my great uncle. I thought that was super interesting. Because if you met Rudy you'd have thought he was a Republican, at least today you would. But he wasn't at all. He was super liberal. Our whole family was. It never occurred to me that he was a communist, but he might have been, esp from the point of view of Uncle Arno (who I never actually met).