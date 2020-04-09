Biden can make a difference now#

Biden can assemble a panel of scientists and medical doctors to keep the public informed. An hour a day, press conference style. What the CDC would be doing if Trump weren't president. I'm sure Fauci would welcome it. #
And he (Biden) would step back, an example for what Trump should do. Let the doctors and the military manage it. Stop campaigning while thousands of Americans are dying. Biden wouldn't even have to say it. It would make Trump look immediately tone deaf which he most certainly is. #
What makes this idea so appealing right now is that the governors are linking up and sharing resources. Someone should be providing the science for them. The government is failing. But there's plenty of unused talent out there, it just needs to be managed. Go to Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, Apple, Gates, Newmark for funding. #
Last update: Thursday April 9, 2020; 11:34 AM EDT.
